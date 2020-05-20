Subscribe
featureflash
20 May 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Oscars organisers denied copyright for statuette logo

The  Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has been refused copyright protection for its logo featuring the Oscar statuette.

The Academy’s logo is a triangle with a white cut-out in the shape of the famous Oscar statuette, given to prize winners at the film industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

AMPAS registered the statuette itself with the  US Copyright Office as far back as 1941, meaning the design of the statue is a copyright-protected work.

In 2017, the Academy filed to register the logo as a derivative work which is protectable in and of itself.

But the Copyright Office refused protection for the logo on the grounds that it did not add enough new protectable elements to the already-registered statuette.

This decision has now been affirmed after lawyers for the Academy asked the Copyright Office to consider.

In a  letter sent to AMPAS’ lawyers earlier this month, the Copyright Office said that the logo was “insufficiently creative”, and “lacks the authorship necessary to support a copyright claim”.

“The Oscar silhouette is oriented along the black triangle’s line of symmetry, and the trapezoid shape is placed where a statue base would be expected. These elements are displayed in a standard black and white colour combination, which is a familiar pairing,” the letter said.

It added: “Here, the new contributions are too few and their use too standard to make the work distinctive from the pre-existing Oscar silhouette in a meaningful way.”

It has been reported that the 2021 Oscars  could be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has caused significant disruption to the film industry, delaying film releases or forcing them to be distributed solely through digital channels.

This week, a UK trade group representing copyright owners warned that  online piracy had spiked during the country’s lockdown period, and threatened revenues for a film industry increasingly reliant on digital distribution.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Fujitsu makes Open COVID Pledge

Microsoft facing Indian 'Azure' trademark litigation

Oscars organisers denied copyright for statuette logo

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Illegal streaming links ‘treble’ during lockdown
19 May 2020   A UK trade organisation representing copyright owners has claimed that the number of illegal streaming links online has trebled during the country’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Copyright
Piracy, swag bags and cybersquatting: IP infringement at the Oscars
2 March 2018   With this year’s Oscars just around the corner, WIPR looks at the IP infringement issues that have threatened to upstage the awards ceremony over the years.
Copyright
COVID-19 ‘Emmy awards’ prompts Television Academy suit
7 September 2020   The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has taken an online platform to court, after discovering that its Emmy award was being used to promote an award show honouring countries that refused to lock down during the pandemic.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones