Subscribe
ken-wolter-shutterstock-com-oracle-
22 September 2016Copyright

Oracle granted $46m fees in Rimini copyright row

A US court has granted Oracle $46.2 million in attorneys’ fees and costs against rival software company Rimini Street.

It comes nearly a year after Rimini was ordered to pay $50 million in damages to Oracle for copyright infringement, after a jury decided Rimini had copied Oracle’s computer software without authorisation, according to the  Wall Street Journal.

The jury decided that Rimini Street CEO Seth Ravin had to pay $14 million of that amount.

In 2010, Oracle sued Rimini for copying three of its programs—PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Siebel—onto Rimini’s own computer systems.

Rimini had used the copies, Oracle alleged, to provide “software support” services to four of its customers: the City of Flint, the Pittsburgh Public Schools, Giant Cement and Novell.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Oracle’s copyright victory against Rimini upheld
9 January 2018   Oracle Corporation’s claim that enterprise software company Rimini Street violated 96 of its copyrights has been upheld.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones