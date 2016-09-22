Oracle granted $46m fees in Rimini copyright row

A US court has granted Oracle $46.2 million in attorneys’ fees and costs against rival software company Rimini Street.

It comes nearly a year after Rimini was ordered to pay $50 million in damages to Oracle for copyright infringement, after a jury decided Rimini had copied Oracle’s computer software without authorisation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The jury decided that Rimini Street CEO Seth Ravin had to pay $14 million of that amount.

In 2010, Oracle sued Rimini for copying three of its programs—PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Siebel—onto Rimini’s own computer systems.

Rimini had used the copies, Oracle alleged, to provide “software support” services to four of its customers: the City of Flint, the Pittsburgh Public Schools, Giant Cement and Novell.