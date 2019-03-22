Online platforms protest copyright directive ahead of final vote

Websites including Wikipedia, Reddit, Twitch and PornHub yesterday highlighted their concerns over the recently agreed European Copyright Directive.

Principally at issue for many online platforms is Article 17 (previously, Article 13) of the directive, which would make them liable for infringing content on their sites.

Wikipedia’s German website shut down yesterday in protest against the reforms, which critics say will force online platforms to impose content filters amounting to censorship.

Other platforms including Reddit, Twitch and PornHub have posted banners on their sites criticising the directive. Reddit’s banner said the law will benefit “big media conglomerates” over “small-time creators”.

Adult film site PornHub promoted the #SaveYourInternet hashtag, which has received support from controversial whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Wikimedia, the nonprofit behind Wikipedia and other wiki-based sites, has said previously that the directive would “dramatically decrease the diversity of content available online”.

The EU says the directive will help strengthen copyright enforcement in the jurisdiction. A final text of the law was agreed last month after negotiations between the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council.

The Parliament is set to have its final vote on the proposals next Tuesday, March 26.

Protests are scheduled in European cities tomorrow, March 23. The demonstrations are organised by the Save Your Internet campaign, which has labelled the directive “a massive threat to the free exchange of opinions and culture online”.

This story was first published on TBO.

