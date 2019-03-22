Subscribe
shutterstock_746561179_pixinoo
22 March 2019Copyright

Online platforms protest copyright directive ahead of final vote

Websites including Wikipedia, Reddit, Twitch and PornHub yesterday highlighted their concerns over the recently agreed European Copyright Directive.

Principally at issue for many online platforms is Article 17 (previously, Article 13) of the directive, which would make them liable for infringing content on their sites.

Wikipedia’s German website shut down yesterday in protest against the reforms, which critics say will force online platforms to impose content filters amounting to censorship.

Other platforms including Reddit, Twitch and PornHub have posted banners on their sites criticising the directive. Reddit’s banner said the law will benefit “big media conglomerates” over “small-time creators”.

Adult film site PornHub promoted the #SaveYourInternet hashtag, which has received support from controversial whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Wikimedia, the nonprofit behind Wikipedia and other wiki-based sites, has said previously that the directive would “dramatically decrease the diversity of content available online”.

The EU says the directive will help strengthen copyright enforcement in the jurisdiction. A final text of the law was agreed last month after negotiations between the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council.

The Parliament is set to have its final vote on the proposals next Tuesday, March 26.

Protests are scheduled in European cities tomorrow, March 23. The demonstrations are organised by the Save Your Internet campaign, which has labelled the directive “a massive threat to the free exchange of opinions and culture online”.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Google to ‘work with’ rights owners after Copyright Directive approval
27 March 2019   The EU Copyright Directive is set to have a major impact on Europe’s copyright landscape, but the immediate implications are uncertain, according to lawyers.
Copyright
France to pass new online anti-piracy law this summer
3 April 2019   France’s culture minister has said there will be “no delay” in the implementation of the European Copyright Directive into French national law ahead of the two-year deadline set by the EU.
Patents
Wikimedia, Internet Archive want patent infringement claims kicked out
13 March 2020   The Wikimedia Foundation and the global online library Internet Archive are seeking a declaration in a California court that their websites do not infringe several predictive text-related patents held by software developer WordLogic.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary