Netflix to crack down on VPN use

Netflix has said it is introducing new measures aimed at preventing people who use proxies to watch videos from other countries.

Using a proxy or virtual private network (VPN) typically enables users to access more titles available abroad, but breaks Netflix’s terms of service.

Proxies and VPNs, which are commonly used to mask a user’s IP address and physical location, are often used to access blocked or restricted content.

Netflix has an array of content that is licensed for some countries but not others, depending on demand and other factors.

David Fullagar, vice president of the content delivery architecture at Netflix, said in a statement yesterday, January 14, that in the coming weeks those using proxies and unblockers will only be able to access the service in the country they are currently in.

“We have a way to go before we can offer people the same films and TV series everywhere,” Fullagar said.

He added: “Over time, we anticipate being able to do so. For now, given the historic practice of licensing content by geographic territories, the TV shows and movies we offer differ, to varying degrees, by territory. In the meantime, we will continue to respect and enforce content licensing by geographic location.”

Last year, Netflix denied rumours it was cracking down on subscribers using VPN technology.