Subscribe
lculig-shutterstock-com
15 January 2016Copyright

Netflix to crack down on VPN use

Netflix has said it is introducing new measures aimed at preventing people who use proxies to watch videos from other countries.

Using a proxy or virtual private network (VPN) typically enables users to access more titles available abroad, but breaks Netflix’s terms of service.

Proxies and VPNs, which are commonly used to mask a user’s IP address and physical location, are often used to access blocked or restricted content.

Netflix has an array of content that is licensed for some countries but not others, depending on demand and other factors.

David Fullagar, vice president of the content delivery architecture at Netflix, said in a statement yesterday, January 14, that in the coming weeks those using proxies and unblockers will only be able to access the service in the country they are currently in.

“We have a way to go before we can offer people the same films and TV series everywhere,” Fullagar said.

He added: “Over time, we anticipate being able to do so. For now, given the historic practice of licensing content by geographic territories, the TV shows and movies we offer differ, to varying degrees, by territory. In the meantime, we will continue to respect and enforce content licensing by geographic location.”

Last year, Netflix denied rumours it was cracking down on subscribers using VPN technology.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Streaming providers don’t infringe when users apply VPNs, CJEU urged
21 October 2022   Advocate general says streaming platforms should not liable if content was accessed via a virtual private network | Deliberately ineffective geoblocking systems would negate this principle, he advised.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit