Subscribe
illegal-downloading
19 August 2013Copyright

Muso and VK.com strike anti-piracy deal

Online anti-piracy company Muso has a struck a deal with Russian social network VK.com to scan the site for illegal downloads.

Muso, based in London and Los Angeles, will notify owners of illegally-uploaded files that their work has been copied. The rights owners can then ask VK.com to remove the files.

VK is Europe’s second biggest social network after Facebook, allowing millions of users to message friends, share images and update their statuses.

But it also lets people upload, search and stream media content, including from external file-sharing sites that connect to VK’s network. Muso claims that about 77 percent of music and video shared on the VK site is unlicensed.

Under the agreement, Muso, which represents more than 1,000 media companies, will constantly monitor VK for illegal files and automatically notify a client if its track is uploaded twice.

“This agreement, which affects European and other global rights owners, will see commencement into the removal of hundreds of mp3 sites that are freely making available their entire audio library to 32 million people via VK.com’s interface,” said Muso co-founder Andy Chatterley.

“The rise of illegal mp3 one-click download and streaming sites is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry.”

IgorMotsnyi, partner at Motsnyi Legal Services/Standmark in Moscow, said that for about five years VK has been notorious in Russia for providing access to illegal content.

Speaking about the Muso agreement, he said: “It seems to me that VK and rights owners need to cooperate. VK wants to get rid of its bad image; it wants to become a reputable social network. For rights owners, they also understand they need to work with Russian Internet businesses.

“It remains to be seen how effective it will be, but I can only welcome this agreement.”

Muso typically scans cyber lockers and torrent sites, Chatterley said, but VK “stands alone” because it allows other sites to plug in and share entire libraries on the network.

“That’s where the danger is for VK, as the mp3 sites don’t require a login.”

The new agreement, he said, will have a positive effect on reducing piracy.

“The best thing you can do is remove visibility as much as possible, as you will never eradicate piracy under the current legislation. VK’s mp3 sites are so visible, so by removing the songs from their database, we instantaneously remove their visibility.”

Chatterley said there are no financial terms of the deal, which has taken about two years to conclude, mainly because of a lot of “technical requirements” involved.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Record labels take action over VK.com ‘piracy’
4 April 2014   Russian social network VK.com is facing legal action from three record companies that claim the service “deliberately” facilitates piracy on a large scale.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation