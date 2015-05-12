Music rights group criticises Canadian copyright extension

A music rights group has criticised plans by the Canadian government to extend the term of copyright protection because the proposals leave out song writers.

The International Confederation of Societies and Authors and Composers (CISAC) published a statement last week (May 7) requesting that song writers be included in the proposed changes.

In April, the Canadian government proposed changes to the Copyright Act as part of its budget plans.

The plans would see the term of protection extended from ‘life plus 50 years’ to ‘life plus 70 years’ for sound recordings and performances.

But CISAC says the law does not cover protection for song writers, for whom the term will remain ‘life plus 50 years’.

Jean Michel Jarre, president of CISAC, said: “Authors in Canada still do not benefit from the same term of copyright protection as in most of the world, where protection for authors extends to 70 years after their death.

“In Canada, the term of protection for authors expires 50 years after the author’s death. This puts the whole community of creators in Canada, as well as foreigners seeking protection in Canada, at a major disadvantage.”

In the UK, US and Australia, the length of copyright protection for works is ‘life plus 70 years’.

Jarre said: “On behalf of CISAC and the four million creators represented by its members, I call upon the Canadian government to address the imbalance and immediately bring Canada’s law in line with the rest of the world.”

The government has also proposed changes to the Copyright Act to join the Marrakesh Treaty, aimed at improving access to published works for the world’s blind, visually impaired and disabled people.

Joe Oliver, Canada’s minister of finance and who put forward the budget, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.