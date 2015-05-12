Subscribe
hektor2-shutterstock-com
hektor2 / Shutterstock.com
12 May 2015Copyright

Music rights group criticises Canadian copyright extension

A music rights group has criticised plans by the Canadian government to extend the term of copyright protection because the proposals leave out song writers.

The International Confederation of Societies and Authors and Composers (CISAC) published a statement last week (May 7) requesting that song writers be included in the proposed changes.

In April, the Canadian government proposed changes to the Copyright Act as part of its budget plans.

The plans would see the term of protection extended from ‘life plus 50 years’ to ‘life plus 70 years’ for sound recordings and performances.

But CISAC says the law does not cover protection for song writers, for whom the term will remain ‘life plus 50 years’.

Jean Michel Jarre, president of CISAC, said: “Authors in Canada still do not benefit from the same term of copyright protection as in most of the world, where protection for authors extends to 70 years after their death.

“In Canada, the term of protection for authors expires 50 years after the author’s death. This puts the whole community of creators in Canada, as well as foreigners seeking protection in Canada, at a major disadvantage.”

In the UK, US and Australia, the length of copyright protection for works is ‘life plus 70 years’.

Jarre said: “On behalf of CISAC and the four million creators represented by its members, I call upon the Canadian government to address the imbalance and immediately bring Canada’s law in line with the rest of the world.”

The government has also proposed changes to the Copyright Act to join the Marrakesh Treaty, aimed at improving access to published works for the world’s blind, visually impaired and disabled people.

Joe Oliver, Canada’s minister of finance and who put forward the budget, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Canada proposes 20-year extension to copyright term
22 April 2015   The Canadian government has announced plans to extend the term of copyright protection from 50 to 70 years.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Why Scarlett Johansson's objection to ChatGPT's 'eerily similar' voice is a rallying cry
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India