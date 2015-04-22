Subscribe
songquan-deng-shutterstock-com-1
Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com
22 April 2015Copyright

Canada proposes 20-year extension to copyright term

The Canadian government has announced plans to extend the term of copyright protection from 50 to 70 years.

Revealed as part of the government’s budget for 2015, there are plans to amend the country’s Copyright Act.

“This will ensure that performers and record labels are fairly compensated for the use of their music for an additional 20 years,” the government said in its 500 page report, released yesterday (April 21).

If approved, Canadian copyright protection would be in line with that of the US and Australia, among others.

“The government is continuing to make investments which will ensure that Canadians have opportunities to celebrate and commemorate Canada’s heritage and values,” the report added.

The plans have been welcomed by non-profit group Music Canada, which represents the interests of companies that record, manufacture, produce, promote and distribute music in Canada.

In a statement, Graham Henderson, president of Music Canada, said: “By proposing to extend the term of copyright in recorded music, Prime Minister [Stephen] Harper and the government of Canada have demonstrated a real understanding of music’s importance to the Canadian economy.

“Thank you. We look forward to seeing the full details,” he added.

The report also includes a proposal to amend the Copyright Act to enable Canada to join the Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at improving the world’s blind, visually impaired and print disabled people’s access to published works.

