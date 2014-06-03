MPAA joins Chinese website to promote legal content

The group representing and protecting the works of Hollywood’s six major film studios has teamed up with a Chinese website to promote legitimate access to films and TV programmes.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) will work with video website Xunlei, an organisation that it says is one of the largest of its kind in China.

Both companies have agreed to a content protection agreement to protect film and television content and “educate users” on how best to access legal versions of films and television shows online, the MPAA announced yesterday, June 3.

Under the agreement, Xunlei has agreed to implement several measures to prevent the unauthorised downloading of, and access to, MPAA members’ works, including a content-recognition system to ensure content is properly licensed.

Steven Fabrizio, the MPAA’s senior executive vice president, said the online video sector in China is “moving purposefully” towards an environment that will ensure the creative work of right holders is sufficiently protected, and provide audiences with a “quality, legitimate” viewing experience.

“With the largest number of internet users in the world, the Chinese market offers tremendous potential for content creators to make their works available online. This agreement is an important step forward in carrying out the MPAA’s mission in this significant market,” Fabrizio added.