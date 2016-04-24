Subscribe
jerome-kundrotas-shutterstock-com
25 April 2016Copyright

MPAA, Comcast and NBCUniversal weigh in on set-top box proposals

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and media companies Comcast and NBCUniversal have criticised US government proposals to open up the set-top box market, citing copyright concerns.

The MPAA, along with the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, jointly filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday, April 22, to air concerns.

In a separate filing, also on Friday, Comcast teamed up with NBCUniversal to oppose the plans.

Comments on the FCC’s proposals were due on Friday by 23.59.

In February, the FCC said it wanted to open up the set-top box market so that third-party manufacturers could create platforms to integrate cable content with other video streaming options.

The aim is to allow US citizens to watch cable without having to pay monthly fees for a provider’s box.

Writing on the MPAA’s policy blog, Neil Fried, senior vice president, government and regulatory affairs at the association, said the proposals “gloss over the harm” that could be caused to the creative community.

“Copyright holders don’t sell content to viewers; they license it to distributors, who in turn make it available to viewers in exchange for subscription fees, ad revenues, or both.

“Just because a programmer licenses content to Comcast for Comcast to make available to one of its subscribers does not mean Netflix can make that content available to that same subscriber unless it, too, licenses the content,” Fried wrote.

In its own comments, Comcast and NBCUniversal called the proposals “some of the most expansive regulations ever pursued” and said the agency’s effort “far exceeds the bounds of its rulemaking authority”.

“This mandate would result in significant harms to innovation, high-quality programming, critical consumer protections like privacy and accessibility,” the companies said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright