Subscribe
shutterstock-128081513-web
4 March 2014Copyright

Ministry of Sound and Spotify settle compilation row

Dance music brand Ministry of Sound (MoS) and streaming service Spotify have settled their copyright dispute out of court.

MoS sued Spotify in September last year over compilation albums created by the streaming service’s users. The tracks on MoS’s albums are licensed from record labels, but it claimed protection for arranging them as compilations.

The dance brand was seeking an injunction at the England & Wales High Court that would force Spotify to delete any allegedly infringing playlists created by users.

But the companies have now settled, according to a joint statement. “Ministry of Sound welcomes Spotify’s willingness to work together to reach an agreement,” said the music brand’s chief executive Lohan Presencer.

“Spotify and Ministry of Sound are pleased to have reached a resolution on amicable terms,” added James Duffett-Smith, head of licensing business affairs at Spotify.

No further details of the deal are available.

MoS compiles albums using songs from mainly electronic music artists, with well-known brands including “Hed Kandi” and “Ibiza Annual”, as well as those using the name “Ministry of Sound”.

The dance brand claimed that since 2012 it has asked Spotify to remove playlists that apparently copy its albums, but Spotify has refused.

Following the settlement, The Guardian newspaper reported that Spotify will remove the disputed playlists from its search engine and block new users from ‘following’ them on its service. The playlists will not be deleted, however.

Spotify, which provides access to around 20 million songs, has paid rights owners about $1 billion in licensing fees since launching in 2008. Since then, Spotify’s 24 million users are believed to have compiled more than one billion playlists. Users can also browse the platform for others’ playlists.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Ministry of Sound sues Spotify over compilation albums
5 September 2013   Dance music brand Ministry of Sound has sued Spotify for infringing its copyright held within compilation albums.
Copyright
Spotify sued for $1.6bn over copyright infringement
3 January 2018   Copyright administration and publishing company Wixen Music Publishing has filed a claim against content streaming service Spotify for copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India