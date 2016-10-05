Subscribe
mcdonalds11
5 October 2016Copyright

McDonald’s embroiled in copyright claim with late artist’s family

Fast-food chain McDonald’s has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit by the estate of late artist Dash Snow.

Snow, who was a contemporary artist, died in 2009. His work has been exhibited in a number of museums and galleries around the world.

His graffiti artwork is being used as décor in hundreds of McDonald’s restaurants, according to Jade Berreau, the mother of Snow’s only child, on behalf of Snow’s estate.

The suit, filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, on Monday, October 3, also claimed that the fast-food chain is using Snow’s name and signature “in a manner suggesting that Snow created all of the surrounding artwork”.

“Indeed, defendants singled out and spotlighted the display panels featuring Snow’s artwork. Not only is Snow’s artwork the largest and most prominent element on display, but it is also the only element ‘created’ by a famous artist,” said the lawsuit.

Berreau also alleged that Snow was mentioned by name in at least one press article under the false assumption that he had authorised the use of his artwork and “was therefore affiliated with and endorsed by McDonald’s”.

According to the suit, Snow’s family demanded that the fast-food chain remove the artwork as soon as they discovered it in June this year. Despite the demand, McDonald’s has “arrogantly refused to comply”.

“Defendants’ exploitation of Snow’s work is all the more unfortunate because the artist carefully avoided any association with corporate culture and mass-market consumerism,” said the suit.

It claimed that the use of Snow’s name, signature and artwork in “several hundred McDonald’s stores worldwide” has “irreparably tarnished” Snow’s reputation and legacy, “diminishing the value of his works”.

The estate is seeking injunctive relief, disgorgement of all proceeds, punitive damages, costs, attorneys’ fees and expenses.

Jeffrey Gluck, attorney at Gluck Law Firm and representative of Berreau, said: "Dash Snow's family brings this lawsuit against McDonald’s in order to preserve and protect his legacy."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Street artists have beef with McDonald’s, threaten legal action
21 April 2017   A group of Brooklyn-based street artists has threatened McDonald’s with legal action, alleging that the fast-food chain used its murals without permission in a Dutch advertising campaign.
Trademarks
Dairy Queen sues former franchisee for trademark infringement
19 January 2018   US fast-food chain Dairy Queen is suing a former franchisee over the continued use of Dairy Queen trademarks after the termination of an agreement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright