Subscribe
michaeljay-istockphoto-com-mcdonald-s-
21 April 2017Copyright

Street artists have beef with McDonald’s, threaten legal action

A group of Brooklyn-based street artists has threatened McDonald’s with legal action, alleging that the fast-food chain used its murals without permission in a Dutch advertising campaign.

Six artists—Don Rimx, Beau Stanton, Virus, NDA, Atomik, and Himbad—intend to sue McDonald’s for copyright infringement and false endorsement, according to their representative Andrew Gerber, of law firm Kushnirsky Gerber.

A statement from the firm, released on Tuesday, April 19, said that McDonald’s had commissioned several artists from the Brooklyn-based mural project Bushwick Collective to create a series of graffiti-inspired billboards.

This was to promote its “New York Bagel Supreme” burger in the Netherlands.

However, the artists alleged that the campaign also featured murals by dozens of other street artists, many of whom never consented to such use.

“The incident has sparked a social media uproar because the implied affiliation with McDonald’s can cause real and lasting damage to these artists’ reputation and to the value of their work,” said Gerber.

The artists intend to seek compensation for damages to their work and reputation, as well as profits derived from the allegedly unauthorised use of their artwork by McDonald’s.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has faced copyright infringement claims over street art.

In October last year, WIPR reported that the estate of late artist Dash Snow had sued the chain over the use of Snow’s graffiti artwork in “hundreds” of McDonald’s restaurants.

Join us for a FREE webinar— Navigating the CRISPR IP landscape in Europe—on April 25th.

Today's top stories

Photographer sues BuzzFeed over long nails, cuddling and dogs

Acacia subsidiary ramps up patent spat with Apple

ZTE and Microsoft in mixed ruling at Federal Circuit

Kotitschke & Heurung merges with Maiwald

Winston & Strawn add three partners from Fish & Richardson

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
McDonald’s embroiled in copyright claim with late artist’s family
5 October 2016   Fast-food chain McDonald’s has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit by the estate of late artist Dash Snow.
Copyright
Street artist takes on British Airways in mural copyright dispute
5 May 2017   A German-born street artist has taken on British Airways after the airline posted a billboard in Shoreditch, London featuring street art.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones