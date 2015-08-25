Mayer Brown boosts Washington, DC office

Law firm Mayer Brown has added to its intellectual property practice with the appointment of trademark specialist Brian Winterfeldt as a partner.

Winterfeldt, who joins the firm’s Washington, DC office, previously worked at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman.

He advises clients on trademark and branding strategies and helps to protect them against trademark, trade dress and copyright infringement.

Alan Grimaldi, co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global IP practice, said: “Brian is widely recognised throughout the industry and he is a leading practitioner in advising organisations on their global portfolio.”

Winterfeldt brings with him a team of lawyers, including one counsel in New York and two associates in New York and Washington, DC.