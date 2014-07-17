Lord Younger replaced as UK IP minister

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe has replaced Viscount Younger of Leckie as the UK IP minister following a re-shuffle of the government's cabinet.

Neville-Rolfe, whose full title is parliamentary under secretary of state for IP, will work in the Department for Business Innovation and Skills (BIS).

Following the switch, Neville-Rolfe will be the eighth UK IP minister in seven years.

She has worked previously as a director of corporate affairs at UK supermarket group Tesco and most recently as a non-executive director at television station ITV.

She became a life peer last year.

During his tenure Lord Younger helped steer through parliament an IP bill which included the introduction of criminal penalties for intentionally infringing registered designs.