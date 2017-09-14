Subscribe
Kendall Jenner clothing range at centre of copyright lawsuit

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has found herself at the centre of a copyright row over a t-shirt.

In June, Jenner and her sister Kendall faced criticism over superimposing their own faces over a range of photos of prominent bands and rappers, including Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Redman (click here for  NMEcoverage).

New York-based photographer Al Pereira filed his suit against Jenner at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, September 12.

Pereira claimed he had taken a photograph of the three rappers, which is registered with the US Copyright Office and was given registration number VA 2-065-045.

He accused Jenner of using this photograph on a range of t-shirts she sold without his permission. Pereira is seeking damages, a transfer of profits and a jury trial.

The Jenner sisters have also has been sued over the t-shirts before—entertainment news website TMZ reported that they were taken to court by another photographer over the use of Shakur images.

The estate of rapper Biggie Smalls also threatened legal action if the sisters didn’t stop selling the t-shirts. Following a backlash over the t-shirts, the Jenner sisters removed them from sale.

In July 2017, WIPR reported that both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were embroiled in IP suits.

Kirsten Kjaer Weis (KKW), a Danish makeup artist, accused Kardashian of infringing her trademarked beauty products, while Jenner was accused by UK-based artist Sara Pope of copyright infringement of a photograph featuring neon lips.

Mixed result for Motorola Solutions in Federal Circuit ruling

'Uptown Funk' copied 80s R&B hit, claims suit

Federal Circuit rejects Uber's arbitration bid in Waymo fight

