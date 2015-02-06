Subscribe
shutterstock-147823109-web
Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com
6 February 2015Copyright

Katy Perry bites in 3D shark model row

Lawyers representing singer Katy Perry have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a 3D printing start-up, claiming that a model of a shark sold on its website infringes her copyright.

Law firm Greenberg Traurig sent the letter, dated February 3, and requested that Shapeways, an online marketplace, remove Left Shark, a model of a shark made by artist Fernando Sosa using a 3D printer, from its site.

‘Left shark’ is the name people have used to describe a backing dancer, dressed as shark, who attracted attention for his bad dancing during Katy Perry’s performance at the Super Bowl.

Perry’s lawyers, citing copyright infringement, have requested that the website stops allowing any further sales and hand in any infringing material to its office.

The letter states: “We represent Katy Perry, the owner of the intellectual property depicted or embodied in connection with the shark images and costumes portrayed and used in Katy Perry’s Super Bowl 2015 half-time performance.”

Sosa has published the letter on his official Instagram account.

It continued: “Our client never consented to your use of its copyrighted work and intellectual property, nor did our client consent to the sale of the infringing product

“Your unauthorised display and sale of this product infringes our client’s exclusive rights to reproduce display and distribute its copyrighted images under the US Copyright Act.”

Shapeways confirmed to WIPR that it removed the Left Shark model from the website, but said it was "disappointing" to receive a cease-and-desist letter.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We love our community and always want to support what they create, but they know we take our legal responsibilities seriously."

Sosa has so far not responded to a request for comment, but he told news broadcaster CNN that “it looks like dictators and world leaders like Putin and Kim Jong-un or Chris Christie are much easier to deal with”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Katy Perry does not own ‘Left shark’ copyright, claims lawyer
10 February 2015   A lawyer has hit back at claims by Katy Perry’s legal representatives that she owns the copyright to the ‘Left shark’ costume, made famous at this year’s Super Bowl.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation