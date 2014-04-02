Subscribe
shutterstock-111346367-web
Photo: Luis Santos / Shutterstock.com
3 April 2014Copyright

Italian ‘notice and takedown’ system goes live

A system that allows Italian copyright owners to order the removal of pirated content online has gone live.

The procedure, which became effective on March 31, requires rights owners to contact Italy’s Communications Regulatory Authority (Agcom) about alleged infringement. If Agcom agrees to remove content, it orders the relevant internet service provider (ISP) to take it down.

But the new system does not apply to content on peer-to-peer file-sharing sites.

ISPs must comply with a takedown order within three days or face fines ranging from €10,000 to €258,000 ($13,800 to $355,000).

However, three consumer associations have reportedly filed a lawsuit that aims to block the new system, arguing it is unfair.

According to  Telecompaper, Altroconsumo, Assoprovider and Assintel appealed at the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, saying the system amounts to “an exercise in repression that fails to provide for any appeal to courts, as required by the constitution”.

Agcom published details of the ‘notice and takedown’ system as part of a new regulation in December last year.

If it accepts rights owners’ requests, the independent authority itself must order ISP action within 35 days.

EU countries have taken different approaches to online infringement. In the UK, rights owners must go to court to have sites offering pirated content blocked. France, which has similar systems in place, also operates a ‘three-strike’ system under which repeat offenders can be fined up to €1,500.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions