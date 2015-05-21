INTA 2016: Five things to do in Orlando

If you can find the time between attending sessions and networking, making the most of the local area is an essential part of the INTA annual meeting. WIPR offers five tips for things to see and do in Orlando.

1) Out of this world—Kennedy Space Center

On July 20, 1969, more than 500 million people around the world tuned in to watch astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin depart from NASA’s John F Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Hours later they became the first men to set foot on the surface of the moon.

The centre is around an hour’s drive away from Orlando and its visitor complex has a variety of exhibits, artefacts, displays and attractions on the history and future of space flight.