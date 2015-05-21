Subscribe
sean-pavone-shutterstock-com
21 May 2015Copyright

INTA 2016: Five things to do in Orlando

If you can find the time between attending sessions and networking, making the most of the local area is an essential part of the INTA annual meeting. WIPR offers five tips for things to see and do in Orlando.

1) Out of this world—Kennedy Space Center

On July 20, 1969, more than 500 million people around the world tuned in to watch astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin depart from NASA’s John F Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Hours later they became the first men to set foot on the surface of the moon.

The centre is around an hour’s drive away from Orlando and its  visitor complex has a variety of exhibits, artefacts, displays and attractions on the history and future of space flight.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act