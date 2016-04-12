Subscribe
12 April 2016Copyright

Indian cricket teams agree copyright licence with singers

Five teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament have agreed to pay a licence fee to use songs during matches, following a copyright complaint from a singers’ association.

In a ruling handed down on Friday, April 8, the Delhi High Court said that no individual team or India’s cricket governing body, the Board for Control for Cricket in India, can use any songs or performances without paying a fee.

So far, five teams—Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils—have complied with the order.

The lawsuit was filed by the Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA), which has more than 280 members.

The ISRA, which is represented by law firm Anand & Anand, claimed its members should be paid royalties when songs are used during matches.

Anand & Anand told WIPR that the five teams to have accepted the order will have to pay ₹100,000 ($1,500) for every match they play during the IPL 2016 season during which songs are used.

Three other teams, Rising Pune Supergiants, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab, have yet to settle with the ISRA.

The 2016 season of the IPL takes place between April 9 and May 29. During matches, it is common for teams to play songs to boost the atmosphere.

