Subscribe
shutterstock-195014900-web
Alberto Stocco / Shutterstock.com
7 October 2014Copyright

Hugo Boss advert accused of infringing indie band’s song

The record label representing indie band The xx has accused luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss of copying one of its songs in an advertisement without permission.

Hugo Boss released an advert in April called Master the light that promotes new sunglasses and optical frames. It features a man wearing the products while walking and driving around a city, with a song playing in the background.

But only now, in a tweet sent to Hugo Boss on October 3, has the band’s record label Young Turks told the fashion company that the advert infringes the group’s IP.

“As a firm built around original design, isn’t it odd that you’d pay for such a poorly disguised fake?” said the tweet, with a link to the advert.

Although the message did not spell out the claims clearly, the song used in the advert is believed to sound too similar to The xx’s track Intro, the first on the English band’s 2009 debut album of the same name.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
INTA 2024: ‘Insane’ brand restrictions are ‘dogma not science’
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy