Subscribe
sorbis-shutterstock-com-h-m-
11 September 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

H&M revives copyright suit with SCOTUS petition

H&M has asked the US Supreme Court ( SCOTUS) to overturn an “absurd” ruling in a copyright suit between the retailer and a textile company, warning that the decision “dramatically” expands the scope of acceptable infringement pleading.

In a petition for certiorari at SCOTUS, published September 4, H&M said the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was wrong side with Malibu Textiles in a dispute over floral lace designs, adding that the ruling contradicted SCOTUS precedent.

The case dates to February 2014, when Malibu Textiles filed a copyright complaint against H&M, alleging that a product sold by H&M infringed one of its flower patterns.

H&M said that no documented copyright registration, materials or any evidence to suggest that it had access to Malibu’s flower pattern was submitted.

In June that year, the district court dismissed the suit, finding that Malibu had failed to allege any protectable elements that are substantially similar between Malibu’s flower pattern and the product sold by H&M.

In July, Malibu filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit but in September 2016, the court dismissed the appeal. It said Malibu had failed to “allege facts plausibly showing that H&M copied the protected elements in Malibu’s work”.

Additionally, the court said Malibu could “satisfy this element by showing either that the two works in question are strikingly similar, or by showing that they are substantially similar and that H&M had access to its work”.

In February 2017, Malibu filed an amended complaint which after being dismissed again by the district court, was again, appealed to the Ninth Circuit.

This time, the Ninth Circuit held that Malibu had sufficiently alleged copyright ownership, “despite Malibu’s failure to provide any registration or deposit materials, and despite material changes to its story as to how and if the flower pattern was registered,” H&M said in its latest petition.

It said its 2019 decision was inconsistent with the 2016 orders, when it instructed Malibu to plead fact-based, substantive and plausible access allegations.

“In direct contravention of its 2016 order, the Ninth Circuit next held that Malibu had demonstrated striking similarity between the flower pattern and the H&M v-neck, despite having found no such similarity with respect to the exact same patterns in 2016,” H&M alleged.

When the case was first heard by the Ninth Circuit in 2016, the court held that an accuser, in this case Malibu, should be able to show that an infringer, in this case H&M, had access to a copyright-protected article through widespread dissemination through its sales records.

“But now, the Ninth Circuit believes that even this is too great a burden for copyright plaintiffs to bear.

“If this new standard remains, the courts of the Ninth Circuit (and undoubtedly others) will be flooded with complaints based only on insufficient, self-serving, and conclusory striking similarity allegations such as those offered by Malibu here,” H&M said.

Additionally, it said the court’s ruling had established a broad loophole, which would allow plaintiffs to ignore the access requirement entirely.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
H&M takes graffiti artist to court in copyright dispute
12 March 2018   Clothing retailer H&M has filed a complaint for declaratory judgment after being threatened with legal action over its use of graffiti art in a marketing campaign.
Trademarks
H&M triumphs in Adidas stripe dispute after 23 years
30 January 2020   Swedish fashion brand H&M has scored a victory in a 23-year-long trademark dispute with Adidas in the Netherlands over its use of a two-stripe design on sportswear.
Copyright
Ninth Circuit weighs in behind H&M on fabric copyright appeal
1 June 2020   A US federal appeals court has overturned a California fabric maker’s $780,000 copyright infringement win over Swedish fashion retailer H&M.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones