1 September 2016Copyright

Grumpy Cat claws out at coffee maker

The owners of online sensation Grumpy Cat have asked a California court to issue a $600,000 judgment against coffee maker Grenade Beverage.

The coffee maker has allegedly exploited the copyright of ‘Grumpy Cat’, after a licensing deal went wrong.

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, is a celebrity cat known for her grumpy expression. Her popularity originated from a photo posted on website Reddit in 2012.

Grenade Beverage is alleged to have infringed copyrights in illustrations and a photograph owned by the owners of Grumpy Cat. The cat's owners currently own US copyright numbers VA0001849042, VA0001849043, VA00018 49044, and VA0001901628.

In a proposed judgment, filed on August 23 at the US District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division, the cat’s owners have also asked for a ban to prevent Grenade Beverage selling any products associated with ‘Grumpy Cat’.

The owners of the feline, incorporated as Grumpy Cat, also claimed for trademark infringement, trademark dilution and breach of contract.

In December last year, Grumpy Cat filed a suit against Grenade Beverage. The owners had originally granted the company limited rights to the brand for a branded iced-coffee called ‘Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino’.

But the coffee maker began selling other ‘Grumpy Cat’ products, including a line of branded roasted coffee ground products, without approval. It also obtained the rights and ownership to the internet domain www.grumpycat.com.

Now, the cat’s owners are claiming $600,000, $150,000 for each copyright listed.

