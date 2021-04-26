Subscribe
shutterstock_89856973_northfoto
26 April 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Google v Oracle invalidates Prince judgment, says Warhol foundation

The Andy Warhol Foundation (AWF) wants a US federal court to revisit a decision finding that the late artist’s series of Prince images infringed a photographer’s copyright.

Warhol’s estate argues that the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s controversial decision should no longer stand in light of the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Google v Oracle earlier this month.

Last month, the Second Circuit found that Warhol’s “Prince Series”, containing modified images of the musician, infringed the copyright for the photograph on which it was based.

AWF had argued that the work was fair use since Warhol had transformed Prince from a “vulnerable human being” in Lynn Goldsmith’s original 1981 photograph into the “iconic, larger-than-life” figure depicted in the “Prince Series”.

But the Second Circuit said judges could not base legal decisions on subjective judgments about art, with Justice Gerard Lynch writing: “Whether a work is transformative cannot turn merely on the stated or perceived intent of the artist or the meaning or impression that a critic—or for that matter, a judge—draws from the work.”

“The district judge should not assume the role of art critic and seek to ascertain the intent behind or meaning of the works at issue. That is so both because judges are typically unsuited to make aesthetic judgments and because such perceptions are inherently subjective,” Lynch added.

AWF is now seeking an en banc rehearing of the case by the full panel of Second Circuit judges, citing the Supreme Court’s April 2021 decision in Google v Oracle, which expanded the scope of works which can be protected under fair use.

According to AWF, whether a work is transformative hinges on whether a work “adds something new”, rather than “whether it sufficiently stamps out traces of its source material”.

“If there were any doubt, the Supreme Court made this distinction unmistakably clear in its Google decision, issued shortly after the panel’s opinion here. In Google, the defendant ‘copied’ the plaintiff’s software code ‘precisely,’ and did so for ‘the same reason’ that the plaintiff wrote it,” argued AWF in its en banc petition.

“Even though the defendant used the pre-existing material verbatim in its follow-on work, and even though both works were of the exact same type, the follow-on work served a socially constructive, distinct purpose—the development of ‘a highly creative and innovative’, alternative to the original,” AWF added.

If Google’s use of Oracle’s code was fair use on this basis, so too should be Warhol’s “Prince Series”, AWF told the court.

AWF also argues that the Second Circuit decision conflicts with other circuit’s position on fair use, setting up a potential Supreme Court appeal should the panel refuse to revisit the case or stand by the original judgment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

World IP Day 2021: SMEs in the spotlight

Aldi’s ‘cake trolling’ of M&S trades IP risks for tweets

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Second Circuit says Google v Oracle does not impact Prince judgment
25 August 2021   The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has refused to alter its ruling that Andy Warhol’s art series based on photos of the musician Prince infringed the original photographer’s copyright.
Copyright
Supreme Court asked to review Warhol ‘Prince’ judgment
10 December 2021   The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has asked the US Supreme Court to review the Second Circuit’s ruling that the late artist’s “Prince Series” infringed a photographer’s copyright.
Copyright
SCOTUS to examine fair use in Warhol ‘Prince Series’ case
29 March 2022   The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on whether Andy Warhol’s “Prince Series” infringed a photographer's copyright, the outcome of which could change the law on ‘far use’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright