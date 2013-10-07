Google piracy requests hit peak in September

Google received the highest ever number of weekly requests to remove links to pirated content in the final week of September 2013.

The search company’s latest transparency report shows that copyright owners and reporting organisations filed 5,944,871 requests between September 23 and 30.

That’s around 257 percent higher than the number (1,663,655 ) sent in the final week of September 2012, while a much lower 106,000 requests were filed at the end of September 2011.

At that point, however, Google had only been removing links to pirated content for two months.

In the first week (ending July 18, 2011) of the programme, Google received 128,311 takedown requests, before the numbers grew steadily for about a year. Requests started increasing sharply after July 2012 and peaked in 2012 (December 17) at about 3.5 million.

There have been big peaks and troughs this year, but the latest figure of nearly six million is a new record.

Google’s latest report shows that it received 21,508,657 requests in September, meaning that on average 716,955 were filed per day and 29,873 per hour throughout the month.

The requests covered links to more than 36,000 domain names, and came from copyright owners and reporting organisations, which represent rights owners.

In September, the British Phonographic Industry made around 5.7 million requests, while the Recording Industry Association of America filed about 2.2 million. There were nearly 970,000 requests concerning zippyshare.com, while around 834,000 covered dilandau.eu. Both are file-sharing websites.

Google did not say how many of the links it removed, but the most recent data (July and December 2011) says 97 percent of requests are approved. According to data from December 2012, it takes on average six hours to process a request.