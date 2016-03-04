Subscribe
rvlsoft-shutterstock-com-5-1
4 March 2016Copyright

Google accused of ‘dumping’ music onto streaming service

Google Play Music is the latest streaming service to face a class action lawsuit, following claims it is “dumping” recordings onto its platform without permission from right owners.

The lawsuit, filed by Yesh Music, accuses Google of not issuing notices of intent (NOIs) to musicians to use their works before reproducing them on the service.

Yesh argued that Google’s failure to issue NOIs is widespread and has particularly harmed independent musicians and deprived them of royalties. It is seeking class action status for the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on March 1 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Yesh also filed a similar claim against music service Tidal last month, while musicians David Lowery and Melissa Ferrick filed claims against Spotify.

All three parties are also seeking class action status for their claims.

The Google Play Music service contains 38 million musical recordings. For $9.99 per month users can have unrestricted access to the works.

“Defendant created its now 38 million track library by dumping all of the music from independent artists into the Google Play Music service without serving NOIs. Independent artists are predominantly impacted by defendant’s systematic infringement,” Yesh claimed in its complaint.

Under US law, works that are protected under mechanical licences can be reproduced by parties if they issue an NOI to the right owner within 30 days of reproducing the work.

In exchange, copyright owners receive a fee.

Yesh added: “This action is necessary to protect the property rights of plaintiffs and all other similarly situated holders of the publishing rights who have been damaged due to defendant’s calculated and unlawful infringement.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright