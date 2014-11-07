Subscribe
7 November 2014Copyright

Ghostface Killah hit with default judgment in Iron Man case

A copyright dispute between the composer of the Iron Man movie soundtrack and rapper Ghostface Killah has taken an unexpected turn after a US court issued a default judgment in favour of the composer.

Composer Jack Urbont had filed a lawsuit three years ago accusing Ghostface Killah, whose real name is Dennis Coles, of sampling his ‘Iron Man Theme’ music on two tracks of his second album, Supreme Clientele.

As a result of the default judgment, Coles has been ordered to pay Urbont $3,758.58 in legal costs. A separate trial for damages will take place at a later date.

Urbont’s attorney told the Hollywood Reporter news website they would now be submitting evidence to establish damages and “wilful infringement.”

According to the judgment, issued on November 5 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the default ruling was due to Ghostface’s failure to respond to requests.

The judgment said that, prior to the end of the discovery period in the pre-trial phase, Ghostface’s lawyer requested permission to withdraw from the case on the grounds that he allegedly had not been paid and that the artist had refused to communicate with him.

The judge granted the motion, but gave Ghostface a deadline to find a new attorney.

In recent months, Ghostface had not responded to attempts to schedule a deposition, a pre-trial meeting in which evidence is gathered, according to Urbont’s attorney.

The track in question featured on the 1960s television show The Marvel Super Heroes and was part of the soundtrack of the 2008 film.

The damages claim could have similar consequences to those of the SiriusXM case, in which the satellite radio station was sued by 1960s rock band The Turtles in California.

According to US law, works that predate 1972 fall outside the federal Copyright Act of 1976. But in certain states works are protected against unauthorised duplication by their civil codes.

Sirius has since announced it will appeal against the ruling. The Turtles had said previously that the band was due $100 million in damages.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Sony settles ‘Iron Man’ copyright case with songwriter
10 October 2016   Sony Music and rapper Ghostface Killah have settled a copyright dispute with the composer of the 1960s “Iron Man” theme song.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones