Getty accused of ‘careless’ copyright infringement

Photo library Getty Images has been accused of “carelessly” licensing and infringing copyright of more than 45,000 photos belonging to press agency Zuma Press.

Zuma filed its complaint at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, August 1.

In the suit, Zuma accused Getty of “carelessly and recklessly” acquiring content, not doing due diligence and not taking adequate measures to prevent infringement.

Zuma said Getty copied approximately 47,048 photographs in April this year and placed them on its website to license and sell them to the public at “ranging prices.”

But Getty did not have a licence to use the photographs and did not have permission from Zuma, the complaint claimed.

Further, Zuma claimed Getty removed its copyright credit and replaced it with its own credit.

Zuma is seeking damages of up to $25,000 for copyright infringement, which it says should be trebled, attorneys’ fees and a trial by jury.