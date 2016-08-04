Subscribe
ymgerman1-1
4 August 2016Copyright

Getty accused of ‘careless’ copyright infringement

Photo library Getty Images has been accused of “carelessly” licensing and infringing copyright of more than 45,000 photos belonging to press agency Zuma Press.

Zuma filed its complaint at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, August 1.

In the suit, Zuma accused Getty of “carelessly and recklessly” acquiring content, not doing due diligence and not taking adequate measures to prevent infringement.

Zuma said Getty copied approximately 47,048 photographs in April this year and placed them on its website to license and sell them to the public at “ranging prices.”

But Getty did not have a licence to use the photographs and did not have permission from Zuma, the complaint claimed.

Further, Zuma claimed Getty removed its copyright credit and replaced it with its own credit.

Zuma is seeking damages of up to $25,000 for copyright infringement, which it says should be trebled, attorneys’ fees and a trial by jury.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright