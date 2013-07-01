Four countries join TMview database

Four countries have made their trademark data available through an online database, TMview.



On July 1 Croatia, which acceded to the European Union on the same day, joined TMview, while Cyprus, Norway and Mexico also signed up.



Set up by the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market, TMview allows businesses to perform a range of actions including checking the availability of an idea, discover services protected by competitors’ trademarks and receive regular updates on them.



A total of 29 national offices have joined the online database since its introduction in April 2010.



The service has received almost 4 million searches from 196 countries, and is available in 24 languages



Yesterday, July 1, Croatia became the 28th country to become part of the EU while Cyprus joined in 2004.