Subscribe
shutterstock-203849626-web
Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com
1 October 2014Copyright

Fortnum & Mason targeted as parody law changes

UK department store Fortnum & Mason has become a target just hours after changes to copyright law allowing the use of parody came into force.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has launched a website alerting people to the store's sale of foie gras, a food product made with the liver of a duck or goose that has been force-fed, which PETA says is unethical.

The website, which went live at midnight, is called ‘Force-fed & Murdered’ and is presented in the same style as Fortnum & Mason’s official website, with a turquoise and white colour scheme.

It also contains a Fortnum & Mason logo, with a blood-spattered ampersand replacing the usual sign.

Under the UK law changes, a “limited use” of copyright material is allowed without the permission of the copyright holder, provided it is fair and proportionate.

According to PETA, which has launched other parody sites, the changes bring the UK more in line with the US.

Among the websites the US arm of PETA has created are KentuckyFriedCruelty.com and BloodyBurberry.com.

The change to allow parodies was introduced alongside several other copyright exceptions, including allowing people to make personal copies of works for private use and updates to the law on quotations.

Loz Kaye, leader of political party Pirate Party UK, which campaigns for reform to copyright laws, said the changes should be welcome but there was still more to be done to modernise the law.

"The right to parody is fundamentally about the right to free speech. This is an area where copyright has been used to shut down legitimate comment. We are looking forward to more common sense updating of copyright law," Kay said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright