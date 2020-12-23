Subscribe
vaalaa-
23 December 2020Copyright

Fed Circuit backs Boeing in data dispute with DoD

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday  sided with  Boeing in a dispute with the US Air Force over data disclosure.

The dispute centred on which party to a governmental contract has the right to disclose the data generated in fulfilment of that contract.

Boeing had entered into two contracts with the Air Force to provide work on the F-15 Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System, which provides the Air Force with advanced electronic warfare technology to maximise the effectiveness and survivability of missions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing “retains ownership” of the technical data that is generated by the work.

However, the contract also provides for the government to receive “unlimited rights” to the data, including the right to disclose the technical data “in whole or in part, in any manner, and for any purpose whatsoever”.

The contract additionally incorporates relevant US Department of Defense (DoD) regulations, including subsection 7013(f) of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement which strictly limits the ways in which a contractor can “assert restrictions” on the government’s rights.

Meanwhile, under US Code Title 10 section 2320, regulations such as the above cannot impair the right of either party with respect to the patents or copyright that they may hold in the technical data.

Upon providing the data to the government, Boeing included a copyright notice which specified that third party disclosure of the data required written approval.

The Air Force objected to this and Boeing rephrased its notice but, in 2017, the Air Force issued a final decision indicating that Boeing’s notice was not compliant with subsection 7013(f), as it asserted a restriction on the government’s rights.

Boeing appealed against the decision to the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals. The aircraft manufacturer argued that subsection 7013(f) only prevents the restriction of the government’s rights, whereas Boeing was seeking to restrict the rights of third parties.

The Board rejected Boeing’s argument. It found that a notice of copyright restricts the government’s rights, which is not permitted by subsection 7013(f).

Boeing appealed against the decision and, yesterday, the Federal Circuit found that the Board erred in its interpretation of subsection 7013(f).

The court agreed with Boeing’s argument and said that it is the “only reasonable interpretation” of the subsection.

It explained: “Our interpretation of subsection 7013(f) allows Boeing a bare minimum of protection for the data, namely, the ability to notify the public of its ownership. A contrary interpretation would result in Boeing de facto losing all rights in any technical data it delivers to the government.”

The Federal Circuit, therefore, vacated and reversed the decision of the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, finding that subsection 7013(f) only prevents contractors from restricting the government’s rights; it is “silent” on those of non-governmental third parties.

“We remand the case to the Board for further proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the Federal Circuit concluded and awarded costs to Boeing.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Federal Circuit keeps cinema tech patent dispute in Texas
21 December 2020  
Patents
Snapchat prevails over Blackberry in patent suit at Fed Circ
11 December 2020   Snapchat has secured a victory in a patent lawsuit brought by BlackBerry, at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Global Trade Secrets
Boeing unit ends trade secrets clash over electric air taxis
11 August 2023   Industry giant accused rival of poaching employees and stealing confidential data in lawsuit that cast doubt over speedy development of electric aircraft design | New deal marks turning point for innovation in electrically powered aviation.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright