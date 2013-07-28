FAST launches campaign to tackle software piracy

A UK anti-piracy organisation has taken to social media to encourage businesses to look at what software they are using as part of an Internet campaign to clamp down on piracy.

The campaign, set up by the Federation Against Software Theft (FAST), is aimed at management and officials in small and medium-sized businesses, and highlights the risks of using only partly-licensed or pirated programmes.

"This is a new initiative we are taking on behalf of our members, bringing the message that illegal software use is not just about complying with the law, to a new audience and through new mediums," explained Alex Hilton, chief executive at FAST.

The campaign, ‘Stay Legal,’ can be seen on websites including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and features a simple message: “Get control for the sake of your business.”

"This is not just about the reputational risk you take if you are caught - it is about the business and operational risk you put your company under if that software program carries a rogue virus," Hilton added.

The advert lasts around 20 seconds and tells viewers that they could face up to 10 years in prison for using illegal software.

Formed in 1984, FAST was the first organisation to represent software publishers' rights, and advances its mission through education, enforcement and policy initiatives.

