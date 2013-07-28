Subscribe
software
29 July 2013Copyright

FAST launches campaign to tackle software piracy

A UK anti-piracy organisation has taken to social media to encourage businesses to look at what software they are using as part of an Internet campaign to clamp down on piracy.

The campaign, set up by the Federation Against Software Theft (FAST), is aimed at management and officials in small and medium-sized businesses, and highlights the risks of using only partly-licensed or pirated programmes.

"This is a new initiative we are taking on behalf of our members, bringing the message that illegal software use is not just about complying with the law, to a new audience and through new mediums," explained Alex Hilton, chief executive at FAST.

The campaign, ‘Stay Legal,’ can be seen on websites including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and features a simple message: “Get control for the sake of your business.”

"This is not just about the reputational risk you take if you are caught - it is about the business and operational risk you put your company under if that software program carries a rogue virus," Hilton added.

The advert lasts around 20 seconds and tells viewers that they could face up to 10 years in prison for using illegal software.

Formed in 1984, FAST was the first organisation to represent software publishers' rights, and advances its mission through education, enforcement and policy initiatives.

To watch the advert, click here

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India