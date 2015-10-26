Subscribe
World Sport Law & IP Forum: EU's anti geo-blocking plan could hit sports broadcasts

The Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy may have the unintended consequence of pricing out smaller broadcasters across Europe, an industry conference has heard.

Mark Lichtenhein, chairman of the Sports Rights Owners Coalition, made the claim at the World Sport Law & IP Forum taking place today, October 26, at the London Stock Exchange.

The intention of the DSM, proposed by the European Commission, is to harmonise the EU's laws surrounding access to digital content, including copyright and broadcasting laws.

Among the key changes include eliminating geo-blocking restrictions, whereby access to content is restricted based on the user's location.

Eliminating geo-blocking could see sports organisations license their broadcast rights under one agreement covering the whole of the EU.

But, according to Lichtenhein, it may result in smaller broadcasters being unable to afford the licensing agreement to screen sports that are not in high demand in a particular jurisdiction.

“Cricket rights in Greece will not have the same value as in the UK,” he said.

Lichtenhein cited Sports channel Eurosport as an example of addressing differing demands across the EU.

Eurosport had provided a single broadcast of sports across Europe, but has now become increasingly localised in its approach, he said.

“Interests in sports are culturally specific with an unbalanced demand. The value of rights is a variable factor,” he added.

Legislative proposals for removing geo-blocking are expected to be announced before the end of 2015.

The World Sport Law & IP Forum closes today, October 26.

