30 November 2016

Entertainment Weekly named in ‘Spider-Man’ copyright complaint

US magazine Entertainment Weekly (EW) has been targeted in a copyright infringement complaint by a professional photographer.

Steven Ferdman filed his lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, November 25.

Ferdman argued that the magazine infringed his copyright.

The suit centres on an unauthorised reproduction of a photo of UK actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, which will be released in the US in July 2017.

Ferdman photographed Holland while the actor was filming the movie. He subsequently registered the photo at the US Copyright Office.

In September this year, EW published an article called “Tom Holland suits up in new Spider-Man: Homecoming set photo” which, according to the suit, “prominently featured” Ferdman’s photo.

The suit added that EW did not license the photo from Ferdman for the article, and did not have his consent to publish it on the magazine’s website.

Ferdman is asking for actual damages, statutory damages of up to $150,000 per copyrighted work, profits made by EW, costs, pre-judgment interest, attorneys’ fees and a trial by jury.

