26 October 2021

English High Court: ISPs must block piracy platforms

The English High Court has ordered telecommunications companies including Sky and BT to block consumers’ access to platforms known to stream pirated content, after entertainment providers such as Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros asked for an injunction.

The Business and Property Court of the English High Court delivered the  ruling on Friday, October 22, following a hearing earlier the same week.

Behind the legal action were six entertainment companies:  Columbia Pictures,  Disney Enterprises,  Netflix,  Paramount Pictures,  Universal Studios, and  Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, responding to the suit were six internet service providers (ISPs):  BT,  EE,  Plusnet,  Sky,  TalkTalk, and  Virgin Media.

Five websites that facilitate access to copyright-protected content, including film and television content owned by the entertainment companies and their affiliates, were at the centre of the lawsuit. According to the entertainment companies, no licence is in place to regulate the streaming of this content.

The websites themselves do not actually host the illicit content; it is transmitted from a third-party site. The websites provide categorised links to enable users to search for and access the content with ease. In addition to a search facility, consumers can browse information such as genre, running time, and rating.

The entertainment companies argued that the operators of the websites infringe copyright by communicating protected works to the public, including members of the public based in the UK.

As noted by Justice Sarah Falk on Friday, the activities of the websites have not been curtailed despite attempts to contact their operators and there is no indication that any of them has a legitimate purpose.

Falk found it “clear” that both the operators and users of the illicit websites use the services of the ISPs to infringe copyright, and it can reasonably be inferred that subscribers to the ISPs’ broadband service use this service to access those websites.

ISPs informed of infringements

“The ISPs also have actual knowledge of the use of their services to infringe copyright, given the advance notice they were given of this application, which included sample evidence, and the service of the application and supporting evidence on them, and indeed their expressed lack of opposition to the order,” she noted.

Having considered whether granting an injunction would be proportionate in the circumstances and in light of principal rights such as freedom of expression, Falk held that the injunction is necessary to prevent or at least reduce the damage done to the entertainment companies.

She said that the public has no legitimate interest in accessing copyright-protected works in a manner which violates the entertainment companies’ rights, and any interference with the rights of the ISPs is justified by the legitimate aim of preventing such infringement.

In Falk’s opinion, an injunction is the most effective means of “impeding and dissuading infringing activity” of this kind whilst simultaneously have no impact on legitimate trade. As such, it strikes a fair balance of rights, and it is appropriate to grant a blocking order.

“I am satisfied that it is proportionate and not unduly complicated,” she added. “There is no indication that it will be difficult or costly to implement.”

The ruling means that the ISPs will be required to block consumers’ access to the illicit websites.

The victory for the entertainment companies comes shortly after UK record labels  similarly secured a blocking junction from the English High Court against music piracy websites.

