Emails show planned media ‘attack’ on Google over piracy claims

E-mails have emerged allegedly showing that the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and Mississippi Attorney General (AG) Jim Hood attempted to “create an attack” on Google for apparently resisting efforts to address online infringement.

The emails were apparently exchanged between Hood’s office and MPAA director Brian Cohen, who has since left the organisation, in March 2013, but were revealed on Thursday, July 23.

They were produced in a legal action filed by Google at the US District Court for the District of New York and appear to show a co-ordinated attempt by both the MPAA and Hood to target Google.

The emails surfaced as part of Google’s separate request at the New York district court for Twentieth Century Fox, NBC and Viacom to hand over details about any “in-kind” contributions they have made to Hood.

The MPAA and Hood had seemingly planned that the “Today Show”, which airs on NBC, would broadcast a segment showing people purchasing infringing goods found through the Google search system.

Afterwards, according to the emails, they had hoped that The Wall Street Journal would run a piece “emphasising that Google’s stock will lose value in the face of a sustained attack” by attorney generals.

The last step of the campaign was intended to be an investigation conducted by attorney generals.

In October 2014, Hood filed a 79-page subpoena against Google at the US District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. He threatened to “sue or investigate Google unless it agrees to block from its search engine, YouTube video-sharing site and advertising systems, third-party content” that facilitates illegal activities, such as the sale of counterfeit goods or piracy.

Google fired back a declaratory action in December 2014 at the same court and requested that the court “restrain” the AG from enforcing the “pending subpoena”.

In March, the district court halted the subsequent investigation by Hood, but he has since appealed against the decision.

In the latest filing, Google argued that the latest development shows that the MPAA has been working with Hood to target its search functions, stating it uncovers the “illicit motivations” behind Hood’s investigation.

The company further argued that Hood’s subpoena was not the “foundation of a legitimate investigation” but rather a step to “pressure Google to capitulate to the demands of AG Hood and his supporters”.

Google has requested that the New York district court orders the MPAA to hand over any further evidence showing links between the organisation and Hood.

Neither Google, the MPAA nor Hood’s office had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should the parties get in touch.