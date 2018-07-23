Subscribe
istock-637011256-craig-dingle
23 July 2018Copyright

Elon Musk settles copyright fight over flatulent unicorn

After causing a stink on social media last month, a copyright dispute involving Elon Musk, a potter and a flatulent unicorn has been settled.

Potter Tom Edwards announced the settlement on Friday, July 20, while Musk, who is the co-founder and CEO of electric vehicle specialist Tesla, shared the news on Twitter the following day.

The dispute came to light last month when Edwards’ daughter posted a  tweet accusing Musk of “ripping off” her dad’s artwork.

Edwards runs pottery business Wallyware, where he sells ceramic items featuring his designs and artwork.

In 2010, he created an image of a flatulent unicorn which was featured on mugs sold by Wallyware. Edwards  said the inspiration for the mug came from fracking, which he called the “environmentally unfriendly way to get coal out of the ground”.

Musk tweeted a photo of the mug with the caption “maybe my favourite mug ever”, in February 2017.

Two months later, Musk tweeted a very similar unicorn image as part of a promotional campaign related to Tesla’s new sketch pad feature, which is included in certain vehicles. Musk didn’t credit the image and it was mistakenly reported by news outlets, such as  Business Insider, that he had created it himself.

Edwards’ lawyer reportedly sent a letter to Musk following the release of the feature, but after receiving no response, his daughter took to Twitter to confront Musk directly.

She said: “Your company has been using his creative property for a year without credit or compensation—don’t you think artists deserve to be paid for their work? Maybe you can respond to the letter his lawyer sent you and you guys can work something out.”

In response to the allegations on Twitter, Musk claimed that Tesla’s unicorn sketch was similar to Edwards’ design but that it had been chosen randomly by Tesla’s software team as an example of the company’s new feature.

Edwards was subsequently interviewed by The Guardian newspaper and said: “I love the fact that it’s in the cars, but I just want them to do the right thing and pay me adequately for it.”

According to Edwards, the dispute has now been resolved “in a way that everyone feels good about”.

He added that he has always been a fan of Tesla.

Terms of the agreement have not been made public.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit

Honduras appeals WTO ruling on tobacco plain packaging

Taylor Swift sued over social networking app

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Elon Musk in copyright spat over flatulent unicorn
29 June 2018   A gassy unicorn is this week at the centre of a copyright dispute involving entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is well-known for his development of electric vehicles at Tesla.
Copyright
Elon Musk backs controversial copyright bill
17 May 2022   Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has voiced his support for a bill that would would strip


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case