Subscribe
21 January 2013Copyright

Dotcom boom: Mega launches with a bang

Mega.co.nz, the successor to file-sharing site Megaupload, launched on Saturday with a spectacular display on founder Kim Dotcom’s estate in New Zealand.

The launch date of January 19th marked the anniversary of US authorities shutting down Megaupload and arresting Dotcom for conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.

Like its predecessor, Mega will allow users to upload and share files, and now offers 50GB of free storage using cloud-based technology.

Dotcom claims that by exploiting a loophole in US copyright laws, the new site will be free from the threat of criminal prosecution.

Mega will use ‘User Controlled Encryption’, a system that issues each file a unique decryption key that only the file holder can control.

As the site administrators cannot review files without their assigned decryption key, Dotcom claims they cannot be held responsible for any pirated content Mega may be hosting.

Gina Durham, partner at DLA Piper in Chicago, said that encrypting the files so they are invisible to site administrators, or exercising wilful blindness, does not guarantee Mega’s protection. She said: “If you're encrypting [files] to make yourself blind to the fact that there may be infringing material on your service, you will not necessarily be excluded from having liability in the US.”

She added that US rights holders may have basis for litigation if they are being injured by the site, or if the site is having an impact on US commerce.

A quarter of a million users registered to Mega within two hours of the launch, with more than a million visits made to the site in its first 14 hours.

Megaupload originally launched in 2005 as a way for users to share large files. The US government shut it down last year after complaints from the Motion Pictures Association of America because of the large quantity of pirated material available on the site.

US authorities are still seeking extradition of Dotcom from New Zealand to face charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering.

Meanwhile, head of anti-piracy group StopFileLockers (SFL) Robert King has announced plans to curb Mega’s growth by cutting off its cash flow.

Mega uses resellers like the Melbourne-based Instra to process user payments for extra media storage. SFL has launched a campaign to terminate these payment processing systems, maintaining that Mega is not a “legitimate” site.

SFL said in a statement on its website: “We will begin working from today to ensure that no reseller of Mega is able to process payments through Visa, Mastercard or PayPal.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
New Zealand court clears way for Kim Dotcom extradition to US
20 February 2017   Kim Dotcom, the founder of file-sharing website Megaupload, can be legally extradited to the US, according to New Zealand’s High Court.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation