Subscribe
shutterstock_1272527956_ivan_marc
21 February 2022CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Disney, Netflix win early injunction against pirate streamers

Netflix, Disney and Universal, are among a group of major film and TV studios to have convinced a California court to bar two pirate sites from streaming copyrighted works.

The media companies sued AllAccessTV (AATV) and Quality Restreams in December last year, claiming that they had steamed copyrighted movies and television shows without authorisation.

Following the initial  complaint, several other video-on-demand services and movie publishers including Amazon, Apple Video and Columbia pictures joined the lawsuit and asked the court to halt the website’s operations.

In an  order handed down last week, the US District Court for the Central District of California issued a preliminary injunction enjoining the two websites from performing, copying distributing or streaming copyrighted works from the media companies.

As part of the order, the alleged operator of the two websites Dwayne Anthony Johnson has been ordered to park the domain names.

The complaint alleged that the AATV had infringed their copyrights through an internet protocol television (IPTV) service that “illegally streams” live and on-demand content in high definition that would attract paying subscribers through a “growing network of resellers”.

As well as providing restreams of live broadcasts, the websites offered unauthorised video-on-demand services streaming popular movies and television shows such as “The Godfather”, “Harry Potter”, “Jurassic Park”, and “The Office”.

The original complaint requested that the court issue both preliminary and permanent injunctions to stop the continued infringement of the pirate sites, selling the website domain, and asked for maximum statutory damages and a jury trial.

Greece preemptive blocking order

This injunction comes amid a global crackdown on IPTV sites. On Friday, February 19, Greece introduced a new amendment to its copyright law that will make it possible to block domains and IP associated with pirate live-streaming services prior to major sporting events.

The amendment grants the Greece copyright committee (EDPPI) the power to issue preemptive blocking orders against domains that offer access to live broadcasts, according to  TorrentFreak.

Greece, which first began blocking pirate domains in 2018, has so far authorised the blocking of 362 domain names and 185 IP addresses in the lead up to major live events.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Australian court orders ISPs to block 101 pirate sites
23 December 2021   The Australian Federal Court has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to more than 100 pirate streaming and torrent websites.
Copyright
Disney, Amazon, Netflix win injunction against pirate TV operator
23 August 2021   A consortium of some of the world’s largest media companies including Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Warner Bros has obtained a preliminary injunction against “mass infringer” Jason Tusa, the alleged operator of several pirate TV subscription services.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones