Subscribe
beststockfoto-shutterstock-com-disney-
23 December 2016Copyright

Disney and Warner Bros crack down on ticket sellers

Disney and Warner Bros, along with other Hollywood studios, have cracked down on ticket sellers in a copyright and trademark infringement claim.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, December 21, at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division.

Disney accused the Hollywood Entertainment Group, which does business as VIP Concierge, and its owner, Craig Banaszewski, of selling tickets to the studios’ private events.

The studios regularly hold “private screenings, openings, and tapings, which are meant to promote and enhance plaintiffs’ relationships with key partners, talent, and members of the press”. Tickets are not sold by the studios at any price.

VIP Concierge is accused of advertising and selling unauthorised tickets to these private events, sometimes charging thousands of dollars, and regularly misusing the studios’ intellectual property to do it.

The suit added that the defendants “occasionally succeed” in gaining access and this heightens the risks of “unauthorised video recording and the physical security of plaintiffs’ invited guests, and causes plaintiffs to suffer harm to their goodwill and reputation”.

VIP Concierge’s website has advertised tickets for sale to Disney’s private motion picture premieres and events, and has misused Disney’s IP in the advertisements, according to the suit.

Some of the films include “Alice Through the Looking Glass”, “Doctor Strange” and “Star Wars Episode VII - The Force Awakens”.

Additionally, the website advertises tickets for sale to Warner Bros’ private, invitation-only events and tapings, including “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “The Big Bang Theory”.

The studios have “demanded on multiple occasions” that VIP Concierge stops unauthorised offering of tickets and infringing use of the protected IP.

Injunctive relief, corrective advertising, and an order making VIP return and refund to all consumers all sums paid for tickets to private events are being sought by the studios.

The studios are also seeking disclosure of all sources of tickets, an account of profits, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees and costs.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide