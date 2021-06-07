Subscribe
7 June 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Deadline passes for EU’s new copyright rules

New EU copyright rules will start to apply from today, June 7, as member states are now legally obliged to transpose the rules into national law.

Copyright
Brexit: important changes if EU copyright law lapses in UK
5 April 2018   The UK is at risk of falling out of the EU's copyright framework, with such a change likely to affect many areas, practitioners have told WIPR.
Copyright
13 MEPs voted incorrectly on EU Copyright Directive
28 March 2019   More than 10 members of European parliament (MEPs) accidentally voted the wrong way on a key amendment to the new European Copyright Directive, which passed earlier this week.
Copyright
EU Copyright Directive compatible with free expression, AG finds
16 July 2021   The EU's highest court should reject Poland's challenge to controversial copyright reforms which imposed liability on tech platforms for third-party content, a legal adviser has said.


Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause 'Flyknit' dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause 'Flyknit' dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024
Trademarks
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
27 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
'It's quite unsettling': How the UPC is changing Europe's law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the 'Goliath'
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
'Every CMS filing is painful': Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024

