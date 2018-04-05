Subscribe
bet-noire-istockphoto-com-brexit-
5 April 2018Copyright

Brexit: important changes if EU copyright law lapses in UK

The UK is at risk of falling out of the EU’s copyright framework, with such a change likely to affect many areas, practitioners have told WIPR.

Last week, March 28, the European Commission announced that, in the absence of a transitional agreement stating otherwise, EU copyright rules will no longer apply in the UK after Brexit.

Although the UK is a contracting party to many copyright agreements, such as the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Copyright Treaty, EU rules provide for certain cross-border measures which have no counterpart in international conventions.

Joseph Fesenmair, IP partner in Bird & Bird’s Munich office, explained that the notice means “as of the day when Brexit comes into force, EU rules in the field of copyright will no longer apply in the UK”. As such there will be “important changes”, particularly for certain industries.

Mario Cistaro, associate in Freshfields’ Rome office, noted that EU legislation in the field of copyright “reflects the need of reducing the clash between national territoriality of copyright and the European dimension of the market”.

Accordingly the Commission’s copyright notice summarised the main rights and benefits in relation to copyright works that the UK will lose once EU legislation no longer applies, Cistaro added.

For example, broadcasters of digital content and stakeholders in licence agreements will be especially affected by Brexit, Fesenmair explained. He said that, post-Brexit, broadcasters may not rely on referring to the UK as the country of origin.

This means the relevant licence agreements will have to be obtained and cleared in order to ensure that those broadcasting from the UK, or from European member states into the UK, do not infringe copyright from the day that Brexit comes into force, according to Fesenmair.

Fesenmair said collective rights management for online rights in music works will also be more complicated, as content owners will need to consider multi-territorial licensing.

Cistaro explained that, in practice, this means that “EU collective management organisations will not be subject to the obligation to represent collective management organisations based in the UK for multi-territorial licensing”.

In addition, after Brexit, those living in the UK will not be able to use their content subscriptions (such as for Netflix) in the EU, Cistaro said. Similarly, UK-based content services will need to obtain the relevant rights in any member state where it offers subscription services.

The week before the copyright announcement, the European Commission and UK government released a draft agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the union, which confirmed that owners of EU trademarks (EUTMs) and registered Community designs (RCDs) will have their rights protected in the UK post-Brexit.

According to Fesenmair the two notices make the IP implications of Brexit “increasingly clear” although he said that neither should be understood as the final outcome.

Fesenmair explained that the different conclusions indicated in the two notices stem from the different rights they refer to.

Unlike for EUTMs and RCDs, “there is no single Community copyright”. Instead, there are “only specific provisions that apply to copyright that pre-existed and will remain with copyright owners after Brexit”, he said.

Cistaro added that the differences between EU and UK copyright protection will only be “strengthened” after Brexit.

“Copyright will be subject to a very different treatment than other intellectual property subject matters, such as trademarks,” he concluded.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Alabama University football coach responds to LeBron James copyright warning

UK politician Rees-Mogg ‘masquerading’ as Beano character

Blackberry goes to war with Snap over messaging patents

Kasowitz strengthens IP team with former Google counsel

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
EU copyright rules will not apply post-Brexit
28 March 2018   The EU Commission has announced that, in the absence of a transitional agreement stating otherwise, EU copyright rules will no longer apply in the UK after Brexit.
Copyright
Deadline passes for EU’s new copyright rules
7 June 2021   New EU copyright rules will start to apply from today, June 7, as member states are now legally obliged to transpose the rules into national law.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’