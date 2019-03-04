Subscribe
shutterstock_1118403221_davidsmith520-1
4 March 2019Copyright

Copyright owners cannot sue until after registration: SCOTUS

The US Supreme Court has ruled that copyright infringement suits cannot be filed until after the US Copyright Office has granted registration of the work at issue.

In a unanimous  ruling issued today, March 4, the Supreme Court affirmed the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit’s 2017 decision in Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corporation v Wall-Street.com.

Fourth Estate is a cooperative news organisation which licensed its work to news website  Wall-Street.com, on the condition that the site would remove Fourth Estate’s content if it cancelled the agreement.

However, Wall-Street.com continued to display articles produced by Fourth Estate after cancelling the agreement, prompting the cooperative to sue for copyright infringement.

In 2017, the Eleventh Circuit dismissed Fourth Estate’s action on the ground that the Copyright Office had not granted registration of the articles.

The Supreme Court granted Fourth Estate’s petition for certiorari in June 2018 to “resolve a dispute among US Courts of Appeals on when registration occurs”, in accordance with USC section 411 of title 17.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court cited section 411 which states that a copyright infringement suit cannot be filed “until preregistration or registration of the copyright claim has been made”.

Fourth Estate argued that “the phrase ‘make registration’ and its passive-voice counterpart  ‘registration has been made’” refer to the copyright applicant, rather than the Copyright Office.

But, the Supreme Court rejected Fourth Estate’s so-called “application approach”, ruling that it was an inconsistent reading of section 411.

The court said that, under Fourth Estate’s reading, the exceptions to the rule against filing infringement suits before registration would be superfluous.

“What utility would that allowance have if a copyright claimant could sue for infringement immediately after applying for registration without awaiting the register’s decision on her  application?”, questioned the court.

Marsha Gentner, senior counsel at Dykema in Washington, DC, told WIPR that “although the case engendered much commentary while pending … the unanimous decision was, to my mind, garden variety statutory interpretation”.

“The court noted the current long delay for processing a copyright application to registration by the Copyright Office, but said this was a problem for Congress (not the court) to fix, either by way of the budget or legislation”, she added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

 SCOTUS sides with Rimini in Oracle copyright clash

Furniture company suffers TM defeat before EU General Court

Coca-Cola faces NPE patent suit

SCOTUS to rule on USPTO appeal

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
SCOTUS ruling will drive copyright registrations, say lawyers
6 March 2019   The US Supreme Court’s decision in Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corporation v Wall-Street.com is likely to drive more creators to file for copyright registration and force businesses to reassess their IP strategies.
Copyright
Fortnite infringement suits dropped after SCOTUS ruling
11 March 2019   The recent US Supreme Court ruling in Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corporation v Wall-Street.com has brought respite for the makers of the Fortnite and NBA 2K video games.
Copyright
SCOTUS ‘scares’ copyright owners with fair use expansion
8 April 2021   The saga of Google v Oracle kept the IP world on tenterhooks for more than a decade—and this week’s SCOTUS ruling delivered a final unexpected twist—significantly expanding the scope of “fair use”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones