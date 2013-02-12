Subscribe
12 February 2013Copyright

The Killing sparks knitwear copyright dispute

A shop-owner in Jutland, Denmark has been accused of copyright infringement for selling a knitting pattern which replicates a jumper worn by actress Sofie Gråbøl in Danish detective drama The Killing.

Lene Langballe has been selling the pattern at her shop, Stof og Sy, (Fabric and Sewing) since The Killing first aired in Denmark in 2007. The jumper is made by Faroese fashion label Gudrun & Gudrun and costs £240. The yarn and pattern for Langballe’s product cost around £40.

Gudrun & Gudrun ordered Langballe to stop selling the pattern in November and has asked her for DKR 10,000 (around £1,100) as compensation for infringing its copyright. Langballe has refused and the designers are now considering legal action.

Langballe did not respond to requests for comment.

Guðrun Rógvadóttir, who co-owns Gudrun & Gudrun with designer Gudrun Ludvig, confirmed on Monday that he is trying to reach an amicable solution with the shop-owner. “However, if we are not able to reach such a solution I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action,” he said.

Claes Wildfang, an associate partner at Lett Law Firm in Copenhagen, said that while the decision to pursue copyright infringement in claims relating to clothing is not particularly unusual, it is harder to prove than design infringement.

“With clothing in Denmark, you would normally plead design infringement, as with copyright, you have to prove origin and creation and that there is some sort of creativity. Under EU design law, you are offered protection for your unregistered designs for three years, or up to 25 if you register the design.”

For copyright owners who cannot easily prove copyright or design infringement, Wildfang says Denmark’s Marketing Practice Act can provide protection but that usually, brand owners taking this approach would also have to plead some kind of bad faith, which in this case, could be difficult to prove.

If the case reaches court, Wildfang says the shopowner could be served an injunction and forbidden from selling the knitting pattern – but only if the jumper is protected under EU design or copyright law or Denmark’s Marketing Practice Act and the design is found to be identical or confusingly similar to Gudrun & Gudrun’s.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world