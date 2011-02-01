Subscribe
Brownmark says no Butts to Viacom

Brownmark Films has accused South Park Studios, Comedy Partners and Viacom International of copying its music video and YouTube sensation What What (In the Butt) in a 2008 episode of South Park.

The defendant’s use of the music video—watched more than 30 million times on content-hosting site YouTube—amounts to a “statement on their part that the artists behind independently produced Internet videos are undeserving of compensation for their work”, said Brownmark in a statement.

Brownmark added: “In a time when corporations like Viacom are actively pursuing billion dollar judgements against video distribution sites such as YouTube, it is unreasonable for those same corporations to treat the Internet as a bottomless well from which it can endlessly draw content without permission, payment, or even acknowledgment of the original artists.”

Commenting on the YouTube litigation on Viacom’s website, Michael Fricklas, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Viacom, said: “It is and should be illegal for companies to build their businesses with creative material they have stolen from others.”

The copyright infringement complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in November 2010, states that while the defendants did license the music, they had no rights to the video.

Canada On Strike—aired on US television network Comedy Central—featured Butters, a character in the show, singing What What (In The Butt) as part of a music video that was produced by himself and his “incorrigible cohorts”.

The complaint states: “The music video [that] Butters and his friends create is a nearly frame-by- frame recreation of the audiovisual work… created and copyrighted by Brownmark.”

A Viacom spokesperson said that the parody of the music video in South Park enjoys “broad protections” under US law.

The spokesperson added: “We believe South Park’s parody of the What What (In the Butt) viral music video is fully protected against any copyright infringement claims under the fair-use doctrine and the First Amendment, and we plan to vigorously defend those rights.”

Canada On Strike was repeated on Comedy Central and other networks, and is currently available on DVD and Blu-Ray, according to the complaint.

