Subscribe
shutterstock-206330719-web
Radu Razvan / Shutterstock.com
22 July 2014Copyright

Broadcaster hit by Tour de France piracy

An Australian broadcaster that paid for exclusive rights to air the Tour de France is having its coverage undermined by rival footage being streamed to mobile phones and tablets, according to reports.

The Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) is facing problems with its coverage, with many viewers streaming coverage from UK broadcaster ITV.

SBS, one of five free-to-air television channels in Australia, has shown the famous cycle race every year since 1990. Its coverage is set to continue until 2023 after it signed a deal to broadcast the race on television, computer and mobile.

But, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the broadcaster’s lawyers informed it that it was being “undermined” by rival coverage being streamed in from online channels and set-top boxes.

The same broadcaster was also targeted by rival coverage during this summer’s FIFA World Cup through set-top boxes.

Purchased outside Australia, the boxes provide coverage of channels from Europe and Asia offering an alternative service.

In the UK, pub landlady Karen Murphy successfully overturned a conviction for copyright infringement and was allowed to continue to use a foreign decoder she had bought to access cheaper European coverage of Premier League football.

SBS paid AUD25 million ($23 million) to broadcast two World Cups and previously said it spent a “significant” amount of money on both the World Cup and the Tour de France.

Graeme Samuel, former chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, told the Morning Herald that although it was not to be encouraged the “prices and method” of selling content legally acted as an incentive for people to acquire it through other sources.

A spokeswoman for SBS said it would take “appropriate action” if there were reports of activity that conflicted with its rights to the Tour de France.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright