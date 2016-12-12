BMI has beef with steak restaurant in copyright claim

US-based performing rights organisation Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) has sued a California steak restaurant for copyright infringement.

BMI filed its lawsuit against Prime Steakhouse, which does business as Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the suit (pdf), BMI contacted the steak restaurant “over 46 times” in an effort to inform the defendants about their obligations under the Copyright Act and about the need to purchase a licence for public performances of music in the BMI repertoire.

BMI was founded in 1939 and represents songwriters in different genres of music such as jazz, blues and country. The company protects th e public performances of the songwriters’ music.

BMI and several music organisations, which include Sony/ATV, Interior Music Corp and Songs of Universal, also named as plaintiffs, alleged four claims of copyright infringement.

The music organisations are the owners of the songs in the complaint and BMI has been granted the right to license the public performance rights of the plaintiffs in the suit.

BMI is asking for statutory damages, costs and attorneys’ fees.