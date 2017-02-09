Subscribe
ilbusca-istockphoto-com-beyonce-
9 February 2017Copyright

Beyoncé tangled up in $20m copyright claim

Pop star Beyoncé is tangled up in a $20 million copyright claim centring on a sampling in her song and video “Formation”.

The estate of Anthony Barré, a deceased New Orleans rapper also known as Messy Mya, brought the lawsuit against Beyoncé and Sony Music on Monday, February 6.

Filed (pdf) at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the claim alleged that Beyoncé used statements made by Barré in his YouTube videos.

In 2010, Barré created and published the song “Booking the Hoes from New Wildings”, which featured the phrase “what happened at the New Orleans”.

According to the claim, this phrase was misappropriated and infringed in “Formation”.

The rapper also created the song “A 27 Piece Huh?” in New Orleans in 2010. It featured Barré saying “oh yeah baby. I like that”, another phrase allegedly used by Beyoncé.

If the phrases had been licensed, not only would “Formation”, the album “Lemonade” and the “Formation World Tour” have generated substantial revenues, but the licensing would have enabled international recognition for Barré’s works and as contributor to a worldwide hit song, said the suit.

“Formation” was released in 2016 and forms part of Beyoncé’s latest album “Lemonade”.

The “Formation” video and song allegedly begin with the voice of Barré saying “what happened at the New Orleans” and “bitch I’m back, by popular demand”. It also includes Barré saying “oh yeah baby”.

In October last year, counsel for Barré’s estate notified the defendants of the unlawful copying but, according to the suit, they have not offered to enter into a licensing agreement or pay compensation for their use of the phrases.

The estate is requesting damages, including profits—which are believed to exceed $20 million. It is also seeking a jury trial, injunctive relief, royalties on all future exploitations of Barré’s works, and triple damages.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Formation” as “gold” in September last year because of US sales of more than 500,000 digital downloads.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Beyoncé sued over ‘Lemonade’ trailer
10 June 2016   Beyoncé Knowles has been sued by a filmmaker who has claimed that the singer’s trailer for her new album infringes copyright for a short film he created.
Copyright
Beyoncé seeks to dismiss $20m copyright suit under fair use
18 April 2017   Pop star Beyoncé has tried to dismiss a $20 million copyright claim centring on a sampling in her song and video “Formation”, on the grounds of fair use.
Copyright
Beyoncé “Formation” lawsuit dismissed, another brought
7 February 2018   Beyoncé’s hit “Formation” is at the centre of another copyright lawsuit.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation