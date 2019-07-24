Subscribe
shutterstock_1065755822_cineberg
24 July 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Benefit and Tommy Hilfiger file identical lawsuits against counterfeiters

Tommy Hilfiger and Benefit Cosmetics have filed identical lawsuits against suspected online counterfeiters.

The complaints, both filed yesterday July 23 at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois are against unnamed operators of online websites, which the brands say are most likely based in China.

According to the filings, the suspected counterfeiters sell fake versions of both Tommy Hilfiger and Benefit Cosmetics bearing the brands’ trademarks.

They said the counterfeiters create online stores “by the dozens” and design them to appear to be selling genuine Tommy Hilfiger and Benefit Cosmetics products to “unknowing consumers”.

The brands said the online stores share “unique identifiers” such as design elements, which establishes a “logical relationship between them”.

Additionally, the filings said the suspects “go to great lengths to conceal both their identities and the full scope of the counterfeiting operation”, such as registering the domain names of the websites using privacy services that conceal contact information.

They said these tactics make it “virtually impossible” for the brands to learn of the counterfeiters’ true identities.

Tommy Hilfiger and Benefit Cosmetics said the operation of these stores causes their brands irreparable damage through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of their trademarks.

The filings said the counterfeiters are an “interrelated group of counterfeiters working in active concert to knowingly and willfully manufacture, distribute, import and sell” counterfeit products.

“Counterfeiters also typically ship products in small quantities via international mail to minimise detection by US Customs and Border Protection,” the brands said.

Additionally, they design of the online stores to make them appear to be authorised online retailers or outlet stores, the brands added.

“Many of the internet stores look sophisticated and accept payment in US dollars via credit cards, Alipay, Western Union, Amazon Pay, and/or PayPal,” the lawsuits said.

Additionally, they said the counterfeiters often register new domain names under new aliases once they receive notice of a lawsuit and move website hosting to rogue servers located outside the US.

“Rogue servers are notorious for ignoring take-down demands sent by brand owners,” the filings said.

The brands asked the court for an injunction and monetary damages.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
German bong maker targets US tobacco stores in TM suit
30 July 2019   A German bong maker has filed 14 identical lawsuit against alleged counterfeiters in the US.
Copyright
Burberry takes on counterfeiters operating ‘hundreds’ of websites
29 August 2019   Burberry has filed a trademark infringement suit against the operators of a number of online websites which allegedly sell counterfeit products.
article
Dior targets online counterfeiters in TM suit
6 November 2019   Christian Dior has filed a trademark infringement suit against the operators of a number of online websites which allegedly sell counterfeit products.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones