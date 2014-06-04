Subscribe
5 June 2014Copyright

Beastie Boys demand $2m from Monster

US hip-hop band Beastie Boys has demanded at least $2 million from energy drink company Monster for copyright infringement, a lawyer representing the group has said.

He revealed the claim during closing arguments in the copyright infringement trial at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to Reuters, reporting live from the trial, Kevin Puvalowski, the band's lawyer, said Monster’s unauthorised use of its music in a 2012 promotional video was "absolutely egregious".

The case centres on an online advertising campaign by Monster showing a review of a Canadian snowboarding competition called “Ruckus in the Rockies”, which the company sponsors.

The soundtrack to the video was a remix of Beastie Boys songs, including the tracks “Sabotage” and “Pass the Mic”.

The band, which was involved in another copyright dispute with California-based toy company GoldieBlox, claimed the video violated its copyright on nine counts.

The band is seeking damages for “unauthorised reproduction” as well as an implied endorsement of the energy drink company.

In last year’s GoldieBlox dispute it referred to former band member Adam Yauch, who had requested in his will that the band’s music not be used in advertising.

Monster acknowledged it had infringed copyright but, as WIPR reported last week, it thought it had permission to use the music.

It has asked the jurors to award the band no more than $125,000.

The trial, which started on May 26, heard closing arguments today, June 5.

