Subscribe
6 June 2014Copyright

Beastie Boys awarded $1.7m in Monster trial

US hip-hop band Beastie Boys has been awarded $1.7 million following a copyright lawsuit against energy drinks company Monster.

California-based Monster Energy Co admitted using Beastie Boys songs in a promotional video but argued over the amount of money it should be forced to pay.

The jury at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York awarded $120,000 for each violation of copyright despite Beastie Boys’ initial demand of $2 million.

“We’re happy,” band member Adam Horovitz reportedly said outside the Manhattan-based court.

The case centred on an online advertising campaign by Monster showing a review of a Canadian snowboarding competition called “Ruckus in the Rockies”, which the company sponsors.

The soundtrack to the video was a remix of Beastie Boys songs, including the tracks Sabotage and Pass the Mic.

Monster acknowledged it had infringed copyright but thought it had permission to use the music.

In a statement released prior to the trial Monster said it thought it had obtained “in good faith” the rights to use a compilation of certain Beastie Boys music.

“When Monster was notified by the Beastie Boys that the company was mistaken in its belief that it had the proper authorisation, Monster immediately removed the video from the internet,” it said.

“In Monster’s view the Beastie Boys are demanding sums that are far beyond any reasonable fair market value.”

Monster did not respond to immediately to a request for comment but, according to the BBC, is planning to appeal against the ruling.

It is not the first time Beastie Boys have taken issue with a company using its music without permission.

Last year, it accused California-based toy company GoldieBlox of ripping off one of its songs in an online advert.

During that dispute, which ended in a settlement, the band referred to the late band member Adam Yauch, who had requested in his will that the band’s music not be used in advertising.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Beastie Boys copyright win against Monster upheld
9 December 2014   Drinks producer Monster Energy has failed to overturn a court ruling that said it infringed copyright belonging to hip hop band Beastie Boys.
article
Beastie Boys awarded $700k legal fees in Monster copyright dispute
17 June 2015   Former hip hop band Beastie Boys has been awarded almost $700,000 in legal fees in its copyright dispute with drinks company Monster Energy, though the sum is less than the $2.3 million the band had originally requested.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones